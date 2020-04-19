Even if you don’t have solar panels, one way to make the sun work for you if you have a yard or porch is to hang your laundry on a clothesline. It saves a little money on your electric or gas bill and helps reduce your carbon footprint.
Beyond that, hanging clothes leaves them smelling fresh and the sun naturally disinfects clothes by helping remove dust and bacteria. The sun can help remove stains and naturally reduces dust mites.
And getting outdoors to hang laundry can just feel good. On a breezy summer day clothes will dry faster on the line than the dryer.
During the winter, consider hanging some laundry indoors. It can help add humidity to dry air.
Also, the sun can help air out and disinfect a variety of things — everything from Tupperware to pillows, quilts and stuffed animals — when left outside for 30 to 60 minutes.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 19
-
Maine
Take a tip from Mainers who lived in isolation long before coronavirus
-
News
Summer in Dock Square Is Around the Corner from Kennebunk Condo
-
Business
Vacationland threatened by coronavirus pandemic
-
Business
Class of 2020 tries to navigate a job market in chaos