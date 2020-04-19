The Boatyard Condominium complex is tucked away on a lip of land that leans out in the tidal, Kennebunk River. With Dock Square in view from the sprawling lawn, this shingle-style building is at the nexus of the Kennebunks’ origins as a shipbuilding, seafaring town and its history as an ideal, Maine summer escape.

Out the front door of the building, it’s just a 10-minute walk to the restaurants, shops and galleries unique to this beloved vacation area, while Gooch’s and Mother’s Beaches can be reached in the same time on a bike.

In Unit A3, a tall, half-moon window stretches above the ceiling grade and allows sunlight to flow into the open concept living space, which includes exposed beams from the original structure. The kitchen blends cherry cabinets with swirling, slab granite counters and stainless-steel appliances for a luxurious look. A private deck overlooks the lawn and river.

Inside the spacious master suite, a recently remodeled bath has a low-step, tiled shower. The bright, second bedroom has its own adjacent full bath with tub and laundry area. Just six units make up this exclusive property and part-time residents will appreciate the building’s excellent rental history.

This home is a masterpiece that embodies the best of a simple, Maine summer. A view of the water, walkability and privacy—what more could you want from our best season?

15 Christensen Ln., Unit A3 is listed at $435,000 by Laura Ross of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Laura at 207-590-7965 or at [email protected] for a live, FaceTime tour of this home or other KBR listings.

