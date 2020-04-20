Historical society cancels photography contest

MECHANIC FALLLS — Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Mechanic Falls Historical Society has cancelled its second annual photography contest for this year.

New Gloucester Historical Society cancellations

NEW GLOUCESTER — In light of the uncertain timeline for public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the current orders and guidelines from the town of New Gloucester, the MSAD 15 Board of Directors, the Commissioner of Education, the governor’s office, the Maine CDC, and the U.S. CDC, the New Gloucester Historical Society has cancelled the following public activities for the months of May and June:

Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.-noon: History Barn/Meetinghouse Archives Open House.

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.: Monthly program at the Meetinghouse.

Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m.-noon: Annual field trip for the three second-grade classes from the Memorial School, including the Blockhouse Site, the Library, the History Barn and “Then and Now” in the Meetinghouse

« Previous

Next »