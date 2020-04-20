Finnish Cemetery Association to meet in May
WEST PARIS — The Finnish Cemetery Association meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Mission Congregational Church, Church Street.
Reports will be given and election of officers held. All persons having connections with the cemetery are asked to attend. Those interested in joining the association are invited to attend.
The meeting has been moved to May due to the stay-at-home order in place through April.
