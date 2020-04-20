100 Years Ago: 1920

A large and friendly audience, — many of whom arrived during the opening of the first act, held at the Empire theater, Lewiston, Thursday evening, when Division 2. AOH put on their annual play, “The Whip.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

April 20 has a special meaning for an Auburn family — this year as some two pounds — of pea seed were planted. The high sloping, light land and with a westerly exposure on the George Tabor place on the Witham Road was the scene of the planting work. This is the first planting reported so far this spring. The farm was tilled Sunday and the Tabor family did the planting Monday. Any additional planting is being planned for the near future if the weather permits.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Gov. Angus King will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the United Way of Androscoggin County on Wednesday at Central Maine Technical College in Auburn. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m., according to Lewis Rudolph, the organization’s executive director. “The meeting is an occasion to celebrate the United Way family,” said Rudolph. “More than the usual business will be addressed at this meeting: we want it to be more of a family reunion for everyone who is involved” Rudolph said. A number of people associated with the United Way will attend at the meeting. “Contributors, agencies, and even

clients and folks who benefit from the United Way funds will be there,” said Rudolph. “Local businesses and colleges will be represented. In addition, the mayors of Lewiston and Auburn will attend, as well as a number of government officials.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

