DEAR SUN SPOTS: No one makes it better than mom. Do you have a favorite dish your mother made for the family when you were a youngster, or something she still cooks up when you visit? Would you be willing to share the recipe and the story behind this favorite food with other Sun Journal readers?

We will compile these submittals for a special Mother’s Day story. Please send by April 27 your recipe, a short story along with a photograph of the food, your mom and/or yourself, with your name and contact information, including your telephone number and email address, to Karen Schneider at [email protected]

While we are at it, do you still cook Sunday dinner for your family? I would love to talk with you about your favorite meals. Please email me. —Karen, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw a letter in Sun Spots last week (Apr. 16) asking for contact information for donations to help homeless folks. Please pass on my telephone number — 333-9247. Thank you.—Calvin, Auburn

ANSWER: Thank you for writing, Calvin. I love when Sun Spots can take part in bringing people together.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I really want to join the effort to sew protective face masks and donate them to neighbors and health care workers. I have borrowed a sewing machine from a friend and am ready to begin. I’m sure you know where I could find some different patterns to try.—No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Good for you. The effort that seamstresses are putting forth to create these much-needed masks is just phenomenal. Joann Fabrics’ web site at joann.com has a few different instructional videos and PDF patterns that are easy to follow.

There are many YouTube videos out there about making masks as well. This is a wonderful way to spend your evenings and other hours of free time. If you have children in the house, this project could easily be incorporated into their home schooling time as an art, math, and home economics project. Create an assembly line to cut the fabric, turn the masks inside out and iron them. Many hands make light work.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is the Auburn Mall still open for walking on rainy days? I have been wondering.—Lorraine, no town

ANSWER: As of this writing, the mall is open for walkers (practicing social distancing, of course), and for those who have post office boxes there every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a member of the Class of 1970 at Edward Little High School and am looking for information concerning the dates and activities for the fall reunion or the contact information for the person who is in charge of this. Please write to Nancy Plourde, 7 Maria Court, Downingtown, PA 19335.—Nancy, Downington, PA.

ANSWER: OK, ELHS Class of 1970, I need your help. Please let Nancy know what’s up with the reunion. I know that because of the virus plans may be stalled, but please add her address to the list so she can be informed when things are finalized.

