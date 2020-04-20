LEWISTON — Northeast Bank donated $2,000 each to Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston and Daddy O’s Acts of Kindness in Oxford to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

It was part of a $10,000 donation to five organizations in Maine and Massachusetts.

In addition, the bank recently donated a supply of N95 and regular face masks to Central Maine Medical Center’s COVID-19 response unit in Lewiston, to support local health care workers who serve on the front lines every day.

