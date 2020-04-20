ABOVE: Mason Vradenburgh, 11, of Rumford displays an American flag his family made to thank essential workers, of which his mother, Brittani, is one. It features paper mache streamers, foam stars, plastic soldiers and firefighters, and other essential workers, an ambulance and a firetruck. The flag won an online challenge made last week by Gary Dolloff, director of the Greater Rumford Community Center. BELOW: Scott Milligan and Meg Wright of Concord River Fabrication and Concord River Home Goods of Rumford sponsored the challenge and donated a fabricated flag. Submitted photos

