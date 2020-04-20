Androscoggin County
• Dean Libby, 47, of Lewiston, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 12:34 a.m. Sunday on River Road in Greene.
Auburn
• David York, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:44 a.m. Sunday at 32 Cook St.
Lewiston
• Erica McNinch, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:47 p.m. Saturday at 155 Lisbon St.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boys' Hockey
Like family — Blue Devils celebrate Belleaus’ birthdays with a parade
-
Business
TD Bank among institutions criticized for poor emergency loan response
-
Business
A new Break brings coffee, vegan doughnuts to Lisbon Street
-
River Valley
PHOTOS: Thank you to essential workers
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log