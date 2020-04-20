Androscoggin County

• Dean Libby, 47, of Lewiston, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 12:34 a.m. Sunday on River Road in Greene.

Auburn

• David York, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:44 a.m. Sunday at 32 Cook St.

Lewiston

• Erica McNinch, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:47 p.m. Saturday at 155 Lisbon St.

