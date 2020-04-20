NEW GLOUCESTER — The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is closely following the recommendations for extreme precaution related to the spread of COVID-19 and public health concerns amid the ongoing pandemic. It is with that in mind that the Shaker Village will not open to the public until Friday, July 3.

Many events have been canceled or postponed.

• Sunday worship services will remain closed to the public while Maine’s Shelter-In-Place Order remains in effect.

• The men’s retreat, “Learning from a Latter Day Elder,” on Tuesday, May 5, through Friday, May 8, is canceled.

• Work day on Saturday, May 9, is canceled.

• The opening of the Shaker Museum and Shaker Store is postponed until Friday, July 3.

• Bird watching at the Shaker Bog on Saturday, May 23, is canceled.

• Nature’s outdoor classroom on Saturdays, June 6 and 13, are canceled.

• Craft workshops originally scheduled on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13, will not be held on those dates. We will work with the instructors and enrollees to reschedule those classes at a later point in the season.

• Shape Note Singing will not be held on Saturday, June 6. We will attempt to reschedule this gathering at a later point in the season.

• The women’s retreat, “Shaker Spirituality,” will not take place on June 13-16. We’re attempting to reschedule this program at a later time in the season.

• The Maine Festival of American Music will not be held on Wednesday, June 24, through Saturday, June 27. We will work with the musicians to determine if the event can be rescheduled at a later point in the season.

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village office manager Jamie Ribisi-Braley will contact individuals enrolled in retreats and workshops to coordinate full refunds for any canceled programs.

The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is located at 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. For more information, call (207) 926-4597, send email to [email protected] or visit them online at maineshakers.com.

