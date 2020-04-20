Favorite photos of the week from Sun Journal photojournalists.
Keena Tracy is the site manager for the new Lisbon FarmDrop, a collective where customers place orders online and pick up their orders in a contact-free method. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Animal care technicians Noah Kiel, left, and Ashley Greene sanitize a cat cage Tuesday at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston. Kili the cat had just been adopted before the employees cleaned his former cage. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Andrew Bellmore of Litchfield smiles at the 3-year-old cat he adopted Tuesday at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston. Bellmore adopted the cat for his 3-year-old daughter, Carly. Taco and Louie were the top name contenders, according to Bellmore. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Andrew Bellmore of Litchfield gets acquainted Tuesday with a 3-year-old cat he was looking to adopt at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston. Bellmore did adopt the cat for his 3-year-old daughter, Carly. Taco and Louie were the top name contenders, according to Bellmore. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Amanda Huotari, Executive Artistic Director at Celebration Barn Theater, poses outside of the barn in South Paris on Friday. The organization made the decision to cancel their 2020 programming recently. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A sign of support for the front line against coronavirus is being displayed on a white picket fence on Lincoln Drive in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
RJ and Sophie Bourgeois stand up through the sun roof to catch Easter Candy as their mother, Brianna, keeps an eye our for flying candy during the Phoenix Academy of Martial Arts Easter Candy toss on April 12. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lindsey, and Nate Hallowell reach for a bag of airborne candy in front of the Phoenix Academy of Martial Arts Easter Candy toss on April 12 in Auburn. The candy was throw to the children from a safe distance by their karate teachers. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Madisyn Chilafoe approaches the designated rope barrier to catch Easter candy in her basket being thrown by karate instructor Donna Harris at an Easter Candy toss hosted by Phoenix Academy of Martial Arts. Families drove up in front of the driveway and stood behind a rope while the karate teachers threw candy into their baskets. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo