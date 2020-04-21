LEWISTON — Due to the recommendations surrounding the coronavirus and Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate on no public gatherings, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society has made the decision to modify its annual Dash for Dogs 5K and Strutt Your Mutt Dog Walk, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26, to a virtual event. Although it was not an easy decision, the priority is the safety of the community.

Staff invites the community to participate in the Virtual Dash for Dogs and Strutt Your Mutt Dog Walk sometime between the dates of April 26 and May 3. Choose an exercise of choice, run, walk, cycle, use elliptical trainer or rowing machine and row the length of the Androscoggin. Get the kids, dogs or even cats involved, the more creative the better.

While the society will not have timed top finisher recognition as in years past, it encourages people to share photos and videos to the Facebook event page: facebook.com/events/366794377370298/. Prizes will be awarded for Best Video/People’s Choice as voted on by Facebook members; Shelter Favorite Video as voted on by GAHS staff; and Best Dressed Pet, either as a photo or a video.

Sign-up information is available online at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is at 55 Strawberry Ave. To learn more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal, call 207-783-2311, visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or join at www.facebook/GAHumane.

