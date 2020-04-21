This is in response to a letter by Jamie Beaulieu (Apr. 17) in support of CMP’s corridor project.

While I think most people would agree that domestically produced power is best for the environment and for the integrity of the grid, Beaulieu was off base with his reasoning. When Massachusetts passed an aggressive renewable energy mandate, nearly 50 projects bid to provide power to help achieve that goal. The NECEC isn’t even the only way for them to tap into Hydro-Quebec’s energy pool.

Similar projects were also proposed in New Hampshire and Vermont. The Northern Pass in New Hampshire was ultimately struck down to protect the iconic White Mountains region. But in Vermont, the permitting process is very transparent, with lots of public input, a more robust benefits package and, most importantly, the project would be buried underground. That would be safer, less damaging to the environment and wouldn’t degrade the scenic value of the area. But it would cost more money. That’s the real reason Massachusetts regulators would rather buy power from CMP through Maine, not Vermont.

The truth is, renewable sources right here in New England would be stifled. That includes expanded solar grids with net-metering, tide and wave power technologies and Maine’s own bio-mass industry would suffer.

The bottom line is Massachusetts needs to beef up its own supply of renewable domestic energy. There is no reason for Maine to bear the burden for southern New England’s energy demands. Maine’s wilderness is worth more than pennies on the dollar.

John Meagher, North Berwick

« Previous

Next »