FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC), a 501 (3c) public nonprofit with a mission to tutor adults with literacy goals and promote literacy in the community, is using its web of creative and adaptive volunteers and collaborators to stay connected with adult learners to strengthen literacy skills, support families and poets and keep people safe.

The annual poetry contest is underway with cash prizes in six categories and a deadline of May 15. Poems can be submitted via email at [email protected] or sent to the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St. See westernmaineliteracy.org for more information.

The LVFSC Adult Tutoring Program is tutoring 100 adults who are participating in arrangements using distance learning platforms such as telephone, video conferencing and Facebook. Most individuals are tutoring weekly; some are tutoring daily. There are three adult tutoring groups and 11 individual tutoring partnerships taking place across nine towns in two counties.

Literacy goals include using a pattern to make face masks and distribute them to community, completing the census, planning to vote in June town and state elections, passing the Hi-Set and get high school diploma using Odysseyware, meeting needs during the Covid-19 crisis and reading a book together daily.

For more information about Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, see the website or call 207-500-3131.

