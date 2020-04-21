LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers for two selectmen and a Regional School Unit 73 director are available until 4 p.m. Friday.
The annual town meeting referendum vote is tentatively scheduled for June 9 but could be moved because of COVID-19 restrictions.
To get nomination papers for the three offices, call the Town Office at 207-897-3321.
Selectman Rodney Heikkinen has filed papers for another three-year term on the board.
No papers have been filed for a two-year selectman’s position and a three-year term for RSU 73 director. Sarah Flagg and Tammy Frost hold those positions, respectively.
