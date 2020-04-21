NORWAY – George W. May, Sr., 86, of South Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 19 at Stephens Memorial Hospital. George was born to Ernest and Mary (Fletcher) May, the fifth of seven children. He grew up in the Poland/New Gloucester area for a while, then his family moved around and finally settled in Vermont where he lived until his late teens when they moved back to Hebron, Maine.He married Therese Pare’ in 1955 and later that year had twin daughters, Esther and Estelle and two years later had a son, George Jr.He was a good father doing many things over the years with his family. He and Theresa divorced in 1987 after 32 years and he then met Perlene Mecervier whom has been his partner for nearly 33 years.He worked at A L Stewart and Sons canning factory in South Paris from the early 1950s until they closed in 1980. He then finished his working years at New Balance in Norway until his retirement.George was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, canoeing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, taking trips and walking in the woods over the course of his lifetime. Many of those times being spent with family and friends. In his later years these things also included being a member of the Oxford Hills ATV Trail Blazers; having a seasonal camping site at Hebron Pines Campground as well as being in the Pine Tree chapter of a camping group.He was predeceased by his parents and most of his siblings; brothers, Frank, Albert and Rodney; Sisters, Pauline and Elinor; then by his son, George Jr.He is survived by his partner, Perlene and her son, Jeff; his brother, Robert and his wife, Amelia; his daughter, Esther and her husband, Stanley Hunt (who considered him to be a father figure after losing his own father as a teen and was quite close to him); his daughter, Estelle Dow; his granddaughters, Michelle Coolidge; Kayla May Shannon and her husband Pat; his grandson Ernest Hunt and his wife Kellie-Gene; his grandson, Kyle Hunt and his wife, Sheridan; his grandson, John May; his stepgrandsons, Josh and Jason Dow; and his many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

