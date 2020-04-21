RUMFORD – Mr. Norman Legere, 85, died Friday April 17, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Whitman Street in Mexico.Born in Rumford, on December 17, 1934, he was a son of Octave and Theresa (Albert) Legere. Norman worked for Carey’s Oil for 34 years and retired from Dead River. From an early age he was very involved in hunting and fishing. Together he and his wife spent 13 years as seasonal campers at South Arm Campground. They had many weekend trips to Rangeley and Canada on snow machines and ATV rides in Maine with special friends.Norman was married in Rumford, on August 9, 1954, to Paula Thomas who survives of Mexico. Other survivors include a daughter Susan Canwell and her husband Rodney of Mexico, a son Steve Legere of Lewiston, grandchildren, Eric Canwell and partner Christen Allen, Ian Canwell and partner Rochelle Small, Bryan and Kimberlyee Canwell, Jeff Blanchard and partner Gina Puiia, Kelly Blanchard, great grandchildren, Brooke, Landon, Aleah, Mason and Carter, two brothers, Wallace Legere of Mexico and Roland Legere of Arizona, a sister Yvonne Merrill and husband George of Dixfield. He was predeceased by two brothers, Bobby and Dennis and two sisters, Lillian Glover and Jean Plourde.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St John Cemetery in Rumford. Those who desire please donate to a local food pantry in his memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

Guest Book

« Previous