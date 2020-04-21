This is in response to the letter “Shameful lack of support” (April 15), written by Dorothy Raymond and Harold Buote.

I believe that many people agree that the lack of support for the U.S. Postal Service is shameful, but it is simply invalid to blame the U.S. Senate. So, this is a fact check.

There is a board of five individuals, three of whom were appointed by President Trump, governing the USPS. They all urged that USPS needed funds to deal with the many issues, now and in recent years, that have contributed to USPS losses. Trump threatened to veto the recent legislation to help many Americans.

That is why no help has been forthcoming.

Richard Hotte, Poland