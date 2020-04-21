BRIDGTON – The Rufus Porter Museum has received a grant from the Davis Family Foundation totaling $4,000. This funding will improve the museum’s collection management system – including upgrading collection management software, improving photographs of collection items, and publishing the collection online for the public to access.

It’s a large project that the museum is eager to start. “We want to create online exhibitions that available to the community, especially students who may want to take a virtual field trip to the museum,” said Executive Director Karla Leandri Rider. “We’d love to have everyone, near or far, see our collection of murals, portraits, patents, and inventions.”

The Davis Family Foundation is a public charitable foundation established by Phyllis C. Davis and H. Halsey Davis of Falmouth to support educational, medical and cultural/arts organizations located primarily in Maine. The Foundation was established following Mr. Davis’ retirement as president and chairman of Shaw’s Supermarkets, Inc. Their overriding goal for the foundation was simple and straightforward: “to make grants where they will do the most good and where our gifts make a real difference.” The foundation has provided more than $63.5 million in grants since 1986.

Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum features the history of the remarkable 19th century New Englander Rufus Porter (1792-1884). Open seasonally, the museum celebrates Porter’s life and times.

The Rufus Porter Museum is located at 121 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2828, email [email protected], or visit www.rufusportermuseum.org.

« Previous

filed under: