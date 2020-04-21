TURNER – The Board of Selectmen voted Monday evening to approve a bid from Flanagan’s Lawn Care in Monmouth to mow town property this year.

The $10,500 offer was $200 more than that of Four Season Landscape of Sabattus, but Town Manager Kurt Schaub said, “Flanagan’s had the contract last year and the work was done absolutely flawlessly. We didn’t have a single complaint, which is nearly unheard of.”

Flanagan’s Lawn Care bid $10,200 for mowing and $300 for landfill work.

Four Seasons Landscape bid $9,800 for mowing and $500 for landfill work, for a total of $10,300.

In other business, Schaub said the town received four bids to replace a culvert on Tidswell Road. The lowest was $122,500 from K.R. Youland & Son in Turner.

He added that the bid “is for all aspects of the project, minus the culvert itself.”

“That cost is still in negotiation,” Schaub said.

He said the town received a $95,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to help pay for the work.

