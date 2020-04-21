LEWISTON — To celebrate its ninth annual Stand Against Racism, YWCA Central Maine will host a moderated conversation with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to discuss the racial and economic health disparities evident during COVID-19 and beyond. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions for El-Sayed during the conversation. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held online from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 24.

El-Sayed is a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert and progressive activist. He is chair of the Southpaw Michigan organization and political contributor at CNN. He is the author of the book “Healing Politics,” calling for a politics of empathy to cure the epidemic of insecurity. He is the host of “America Dissected,” a podcast by Crooked Media, which goes beyond the headlines to explore what really matters for health.

Tickets are necessary to join the online discussion and are currently on sale. All sales will benefit YWCA Central Maine’s essential programming during COVID-19, including childcare for essential employees, nutritious meals for at-risk children and continued racial equity and social justice work. Space is limited. Those wishing may also purchase a ticket for a Maine student to attend the discussion. Tickets are available on the YWCA website, www.ywcamaine.org, and Facebook,www.facebook.com/ywcamaine.

YWCA Central Maine’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women while promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Stand Against Racism is a signature event of the YWCA USA. It was developed as an opportunity for YWCAs across the nation to take a visible position against racism in localized contexts and to offer education and direct action around issues of racial justice.

