CANTON — Selectmen decided Tuesday to send a request for matching funds for a federal environmental grant to voters at the annual town meeting in June.

The $5,000 would be used to help pay for erosion and other environmental issues on the Canton side of Lake Anasagunticook.

At last week’s board meeting, Lake Anasagunticook Association member Diane Ray asked the board to consider $10,000 as a town match for the two-year grant.

On Wednesday, she said the amount being requested from the federal government has not been decided yet, but added that 60% would be from the feds and 40% from locals.

Money toward the local match is coming from other organizations and the town of Hartford, which borders the southwest side of the lake. The association has “lined up roughly $30,000 in local match,” Ray said.

The application must be submitted in early May. If approved, the funds won’t be received until early next year and repair work begun next spring, Ray said.

More work on the private end of the road may also need to be considered, “… given to the efficiency of mitigating the entire length of the road,” according to a letter from Ray and association President Tim Kirwan to selectmen, the Budget Committee and the Canton Water District.

On Tuesday, the board decided to put a $5,000 request before voters and limit repairs to the end of Lindley Road.

Shawn Goodrow, superintendent of the Water District, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the town shouldn’t invest any money to fix erosion and runoff problems on Waterway Road, as Ray had suggested at a prior meeting.

“We’ll take care of the road ourselves,” Goodrow said.

« Previous