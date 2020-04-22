Rufus Porter Museum receives $4,000 grant

BRIDGTON — The Rufus Porter Museum recently announced that it has received a grant from the Davis Family Foundation totaling $4,000. The funding will improve the museum’s collection management system. The project includes upgrading collection management software, improving photographs of collection items and publishing the collection online for the public to access.

The Davis Family Foundation is a public charitable foundation established by Phyllis C. Davis and H. Halsey Davis of Falmouth, to support educational, medical and cultural/arts organizations located primarily in Maine.

YWCA receives $5,000 grant for critical COVID-19 programs

LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine announces a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to support the provision of safe, quality childcare services for essential workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. YWCA Central Maine continues to offer childcare to the many medical and emergency personnel, first-responders, law enforcement officials, and working families who still rely on the YWCA for safe care of their children during the pandemic.

