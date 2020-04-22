REGION — Greater Franklin Development Council has developed a comprehensive resource to help businesses, families and individuals navigate ever-changing information during the coronavirus pandemic.

“GFDC is seen as the economic and community development office for the region, and as such our goal is to have our communities be as strong and resilient as possible,” said Charlie Woodworth, executive director.

The resource is listed in the blog on the organization’s website, greaterfranklin.org, and is updated regularly. Those interested in receiving the information via email can sign up to receive the newsletter.

Information and links for food assistance, community funds, unemployment and small business grants are among the many topics to be found in the newsletters. Links to virtual Zoom webinars covering a variety of topics are also included.

“With these newsletters, we aim to distill all of the information that is out there down to what is relevant and useful for our citizens and business owners. GFDC plans to send regular updates on relief resources relating to COVID-19 as long as we have updates to report. Our offices are physically closed, but you can always contact us with questions at [email protected],” Woodworth said.

filed under: