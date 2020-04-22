DEAR SUN SPOTS: When I look out my window I can see Veterans Memorial Park across the river. To the north these words are painted on the walls (left from the Libby Mill): “HOPE,” and “LOVE.” Does anyone know when and how they were put there?

We are so fortunate to have you to answer most of our questions! Thank you.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m counting on my readers to help with this. I did ask someone who has his finger on the pulse of the community but he didn’t know either. I’m looking forward to finding out what you all have to say about this. Especially with what we’re all going through, I hope all who see this message on the wall are receiving some comfort from it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Portland paper 20 years or so ago there was a recipe for overnight yeast waffles that used about ¼ teaspoon yeast. I think Arlene White was the food columnist at that time. Can you find the recipe? I lost my clipping.

— Jaime, no town

ANSWER: I believe this is the recipe you’re looking for. It calls for ¼ ounce (1 package) active dry yeast. Before I wrote this up, I went online and ordered myself a new waffle iron so I can make them at home. That’s how suggestive I am right now … oh dear!

I do hope you have newly-minted 2020 fresh-from-the-tree Maine maple syrup to pour over those waffles!

Overnight Yeast Waffles: In a large bowl, dissolve 1 (¼-ounce) package active dry yeast in ½ cup (110-115 degrees) warm water. Add 1 teaspoon sugar and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Add 2 cups warm (110-115 degrees whole milk, ½ cup melted butter and 2 beaten (room-temperature eggs) and mix well. Combine 2¾ cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt then stir into liquid. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Stir batter then add ½ teaspoon baking soda and stir well. Cook waffles in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. The number of waffles depends on the size of your waffle iron.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you again for the information on the Esperanto language. Since I am elderly and do not have a computer, I have to communicate with people by mail. Do you have the name and address of the physical office for Esperanto and also the national Esperanto organization? Are both of them in Maine?

— Dorothy, Lewiston

ANSWER: In regard to Dorothy’s original letter in the Feb. 20 Sun Spots, there are at least two people in Maine who can help. One is in Bangor (Esperanto-Klubo de Bangor kaj Orono can be called at 385-3453) and the other is in Houlton. I have emailed both for you and hopefully they will respond with their mailing addresses. Bil from Mesa, Arizona, had responded to Dorothy’s first letter and gave me the names of these people.

Here is more contact information for the Esperanto organization: Esperanto-USA, 91-J Auburn St. #1248, Portland, ME 04103. (800) 377-3726. Please let us know how this all works out!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: