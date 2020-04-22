FARMINGTON — Friday afternoon, April 17, Regional School Unit 9 Supt. Tina Meserve announced that all outside facilities at Mt. Blue Campus are now closed.

In an email sent to parents and students, Meserve wrote, “Due to a significant increase in usage, we feel it is time to close the entire outside facility at Mt. Blue Campus to the public. This includes tennis courts, track, athletic fields, and parking lot.

“There have been reports of people, including students, gathering at our facilities in groups and at unsafe distances. We apologize for any inconvenience but we feel we must take this step to ensure we are not contributing to the spread of the Coronavirus during the Governor’s Stay at Home Order and our remote learning period.

“Anyone found to be on campus for non-essential reasons will be asked to leave.”

