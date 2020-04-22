NORWAY – Florence Morgan, 91, of Bethel passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on Jan. 8, 1929 to John and Mina Nowlin of Newry.As a child, she attended the Lower Sunday River Schoolhouse in Newry. She was a dedicated worker her whole life. One of her first responsibilities was to arrive at school early to start a fire in the woodstove so that the building was warm before the other students arrived. She held various jobs including positions at the Granite State Shoe Factory in Berlin, N.H., and the Golden Lunch Restaurant in Gorham, N.H., but the majority of her employment was at the Bethel Inn where she worked for over 40 years and took great pride as the head of housekeeping.She came from a family of 12 children and later went on to have nine of her own with husband, Olin. Her family meant everything to here. She loved spending time with them and cherished all family get-togethers. In her later years, she looked forward to her daily walks around the town of Bethel, where she would always stop and talk with anyone she met along the way. The kindness she radiated will be remembered by all who knew her.She also enjoyed her weekly grocery shopping trips and taking care of her grandchildren who she loved dearly. As a mother and grandmother, she will always be remembered for her patient and loving ways. She was always up for anything to entertain the kids including playing games, jumping rope, or playing her guitar and singing for them. Her family truly adored her, and she will greatly missed each and every day.She was predeceased by Olin Morgan, her husband of 58 years; as well as daughters, Shirley Dinardo of Hampden and Susan Malia and husband Mike of Gorham, N.H.She is survived by son-in-law, Jimmy Dinardo of Hampden, daughter Sandy Styles and husband Randy of Shelburne, N.H., son Robert Morgan and wife Peggy of Gorham, N.H., daughter Debbie DeGreenia and husband Rodney of Gorham, N.H., son Raymond Morgan and wife Mary of Savannah, Ga., daughter Terry Petillo and husband Frank of Bethel, son Jeff Morgan and wife Tatjana of Glendale, Ariz., and daughter Kim Harrington and husband Mike of Bethel. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a funeral service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

