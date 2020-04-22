OXFORD – On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Harold D. Bragdon Sr., loving husband and father of seven children passed away at the age of 65. Born Sept. 3, 1954 in Presque Isle to LeRoy and Ruby Bragdon. He was born the fifth child of 12.Harold graduated from Gray/New Gloucester High School in 1974. On Oct. 25, 1997 he married Yvonne, together they raised seven children.Harold had a passion for flea markets and country music. He loved watching wrestling, being with his family, starting new projects around the house and being at the ocean.He was predeceased by his mother, father; sister, Candy and brother, Ritchie.Harold is survived by his caring wife, Yvonne Fiedler Bragdon; sons, Harold D. Bradgon Jr., Mark A. Young and James E. Bragdon, daughters, Elizabeth Y. Young, Sheryl L. Tripp, Victoria C. Young, Samantha H. Giasson and their families; six sisters and three brothers. “Forever in our hearts.” Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

