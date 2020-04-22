LEWISTON – John Edward Nutter passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lewiston, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 45.He was born on June 16, 1974 in Greenfield, Mass. He attended school through the eighth grade in Orford, N.H. and continued his education at Sabattus Academy in Sabattus, as well as Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood, N.H. He graduated in Lewiston.John loved working with wood and doing carpentry work. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He liked sports and played Little League baseball.His biggest love was for his children and his grandchildren.He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Terry Powell; his children Rebecca Leigh Varney, Michelle Kelley Keim, and Adam John Nutter; his grandchildren, Anthonio, Bryce, Annabella, Savannah, and Matthew. He also had four stepchildren; and 14 step-grandchildren.John is also survived by his mother, Linda Nutter, of Orford, N.H.; his half-brother, Bruce Llewelyn Jr. of Winchendon, Mass, his half-sister, Cathie-Anne Llewelyn, of Turners Falls, Mass.; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; also a brother, Jeffrey Mounts.John is predeceased by his biological father, John Edward Mounts, of North Carolina; and his adoptive father, John Arthur Nutter, of Orford, N.H.A private graveside service will be held in Orford, N.H. as well as a Celebration of Life held by Terry Powell in Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

