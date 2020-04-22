LEWISTON – Pauline LeBlanc, 78, of Lewiston passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long-fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family as she said goodbye. Pauline was a beautiful person that was so loved and cherished by her family and friends. Our “Meme’re”, as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed dearly.Pauline was born on Nov. 3, 1941 in Lewiston, a daughter of late Henry and Phoebe Levasseur. She was the youngest of nine children and attended Lewiston schools. She met the love of her life, Henry LeBlanc and they were married on Sept. 10, 1960 at Holy Family Church, in Lewiston. As a young adult she worked at the shoe shops in the Lewiston Mills. In 1987 she and her husband co-owned and managed Henry’s Mobile Home Movers for more than 10 years. Later, she worked at The Ramanda Inn and then volunteered at Good Shepard Food Bank during her retirement.Pauline was a kindhearted, generous, and nurturing woman who will mostly be remembered for her vast love and devotion to her family. She treasured family gatherings for holidays, events, and celebrations where she would flood the room with her love and laughter. She truly was the glue that held our family together. She adored spending as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a humble woman who endlessly offered her support and care to the ones she loved. There were many other things that brought Pauline happiness, such as playing games like bingo and cards. She and her husband Henry often took trips to Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Oxford Casino where they would play the slot machines for hours. She took great pride in her home where the door was always open. She had many collectibles, but her favorites were family photo frames and her angels. She was known for cooking the most delicious soup with whatever she had in the kitchen. We especially loved her chicken and dumpling soup. She loved attending all her grandchildren’s honorary ceremonies and extra-curricular events and was sure to be the first one there to get the best seat in the house.Pauline is survived by her husband, Henry LeBlanc of almost 60 years of marriage; her sister, Connie Begin and her husband Jerry; her four children, Jacqueline Powell and her husband Glenn, John LeBlanc and his wife Veronica, Ronald LeBlanc and his wife Ginette, and Thomas LeBlanc. Pauline will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Jennifer Pike and her husband Timothy, Chrissy Vining and her husband Rusty, Anthony “Tony” LeBlanc and his wife Kasandra, Emily, Abigail, Jennifer and Matthew LeBlanc. She also had four great-grandchildren, Raydon, Reese, and Claire Vining, and Elena Pike.She is predeceased by her brothers, Ernest, Roland, Philip, Robert, Leo and Edmond Levasseur and sister, Jeanette Fortier.A celebration of life will be held at her son, Ronald LeBlanc’s house at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

