Sargent Corp. of Old Town is reconstructing and reconfiguration the secondary runway at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Auburn on Wednesday morning as seen from the east entrance on Hotel Road. The company is also extending the main runway to provide a runoff safety zone at the opposite end of the airport near Lewiston Junction Road. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A specialized bulldozer precisely grades the end of the main runway at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning by Lewiston Junction Road to provide an additional runoff safety zone. It’s part of a series of major improvements at the airport, including refurbishing the secondary runway and changing the configuration of the taxiway at the east entrance on Hotel Road, background. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Major construction is being done at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Auburn on Wednesday. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo