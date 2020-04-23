BETHEL — The Bethel Food Pantry is open weekly to all residents from Gilead, Albany, West Bethel, Greenwood, Stoneham, Bethel, Locke Mills, Bryant Pond, Woodstock, Mason Township, Newry, Hanover, Andover and Upton.

The pantry is open the first Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hours are Noon to 2 p.m. for all other Wednesdays of the month.

The pantry is providing meals through a drive through service.

People who need food can go to the Nazarene Church on 16 Church Street in Bethel. The entrance is on the Park Street side of the church.

For more information or questions about deliveries, people can call Food Pantry Director Dave Bean at 824-0369.

