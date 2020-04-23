Five more people have died from coronavirus in Maine, the largest single-day total so far.

To date, 44 people have died and there have now been 937 confirmed cases, an increase of 30 since Wednesday. The increase in cases is the biggest single-day increase in a week.

The latest numbers from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention were released ahead of a daily briefing by director Dr. Nirav Shah. He’ll be joined at 2 p.m. by Gov. Janet Mills and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson.

This is the 10th consecutive day Maine has seen at least one death from COVID-19.

The number of new confirmed cases this week had been on average considerably lower than last week, but it’s likely still too early to conclude that Maine is on a downward trajectory. Over the last 7 days, there have been 141 new confirmed cases, compared to 236 over the previous 7-day period and 184 new cases the week before that.

As of Wednesday, there were 16,784 negative tests, which means Maine’s rate of positive tests is about 5.4 percent — considerably lower than some states and a sign, Shah said, that the state is testing a broad swath of people.

Officials said testing likely needs to continue ramping up before any steps are taken to lift the stay-at-home order, which runs through April 30 but could be extended.

Several states, mostly in the south and led by Republican governors, are pushing to ease some restrictions as early as Friday, even as health officials warn that doing so will almost certainly lead to more cases and deaths.

This story will be updated

