AUGUSTA — A new volunteer phone support service, the FrontLine WarmLine, has been launched to help Maine health care workers and first responders manage the stress of serving on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FrontLine Warmline serves health care professionals, such as physicians, nurses and counselors, as well as emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, and others who are directly responding to the pandemic in Maine. The line is staffed by volunteer professionals activated through Maine Responds, including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, social workers, and nurse practitioners, who can help callers to deal with anxiety, irritability stress, poor sleep, grief or worry and, if needed, connect them with additional supports.

The FrontLine WarmLine is available to clinicians and first responders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week by calling (207) 221-8196 or 866-367-4440. Text capability will be added soon.

The support service is a joint effort of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Maine Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians, The Opportunity Alliance, Maine Psychological Association, and the Maine Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. It will be available until further notice.

For those who are not health care workers or first responders but are experiencing emotional distress, several other 24/7 resources are available:

Statewide Crisis Line: 888-568-1112;

Intentional Peer Support Warmline to speak with staff who have lived experience with mental health conditions: 866-771-9276;

Suicide Hotline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255);

211 and 211maine.org can provide general COVID-19 information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources.

