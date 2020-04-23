100 Years Ago: 1920

Has anybody lost a wild alligator? There is one loose in Lewlston. Joseph Balinsky of West Rose Hill met the alligator Friday morning. Mr. Balinsky, (not the alligator) was on his way to work. All at once he saw dead ahead on the highway an alligator—a real alligator, very much alive and in a playful mood. Balinsky didn’t stop, or make friends or to start an argument. Three seconds after making his discovery he had reached the top of the nearest tree. From this point of vantage he watched the alligator, with three stripes across his back, gleaming wickedly, lumber by the tree, took one longing look up toward and disappeared in the bushes beside the roadway.) That is all so far. No one has reported losing such an animal or reptile, and no such creature has reported himself lost, strayed or stolen, at any police station or elsewhere.

50 Years Ago: 1970

SP4 Michael N. Caron, son of Mr, and Mrs. Noel Caron of Tall Pines Apartments, Lewiston, has been cited for meritorious service in Vietnam during the period February of 1968 to February of 1970. A citation accompanying the medal reads in part: “While serving as a radio teletype operator, he consistently attained outstanding results in spite of extremely difficult conditions. His ‘can do’ attitude and unique ability to produce superior results with minimum of guidance and assistance has especially distinguished him among his contemporaries. His professional skill and devotion to duty reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.

25 Years Ago: 1995

What started in the backyard for a young boy as he picked up three crabapples and attempted to juggle them, has turned into a passion for a teen, now a sophomore at Oxford Hills High School. Rick Curran of Norway has been chosen to participate in Circus Smirkus International, based in Vermont, an international training ground in the circus art for entertainers from around the world. After auditioning in Barre, Vt., Curran is one of 16 performers chosen from more than 160 young entertainers in northeastern United States. Not only will he have the chance to learn and teach juggling, mime, balancing, acrobatics, trapeze, he will be taking part in all aspects circus life, including maintenance and laundry duties.

