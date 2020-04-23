AUBURN – Lorraine, 82, passed away peacefully at Clover Healthcare Facility in Auburn, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, where she had resided for the past six years. Lorraine was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Auburn, the daughter of Joseph Jean Baptiste Sylvio and Josephine Florence Vincent Levasseur.She graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1956 and attended Beal’s College. On Aug. 16, 1958, she married Robert A. Labbe. They made their home in Lewiston, where they raised four children.Lorraine worked for Bates Fabrics Manufacturing as a data entry clerk for several years, up until its closing. She then worked for various local banks prior to her retiring in February 2003. Bob and Lorraine spent their free time enjoying their camp up at Eagle Lake, taking trips, and following their grandchildren’s sports and activities.Lorraine had a vast cookbook collection which she enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes when hosting parties and family gatherings. Lorraine’s hobbies also included reading, knitting and cheering for any opposing team of the Boston Bruins. She followed the Montreal Canadians and got to meet her favorite player, Henri Richard. She was a member of Holy Cross Church. After retirement, she volunteered for ACAP and Good Shepard while residing up in Eagle Lake for a brief period. She is survived by a son, Tony and his wife LuAnn Labbe of Lewiston, a daughter, Linda Leighton of New Gloucester, a daughter, Sandy and her husband Alan of Greene, and a son, Jim and his wife Deb Labbe of Waterville. She had 10 grandchildren, Danielle Richardson of Rockland, Dan Leighton of New Gloucester, Jon Leighton of New Gloucester, Deneiges Wilson of Weymouth Mass., Bobby Labbe of Traverse City, Mich., Maria Gavin of Walpole, Mass., Dylan Nadeau of Lewiston, Heidi Sirois of Groton, Conn., Forrest Labbe of Sydney, Trent Labbe of Waterville. She also had eight great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Christian Deschenes, Khloe and Myla Nadeau, James and Madeleine Gavin, Adeline and Stella Wilson. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Roger Dufresne of Auburn and a brother-in-law, Raymond and his wife Vickie Labbe of Rhode Island; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bob, of 44 years; her sister, Pauline Dufresne; son-in-law, Mark Leighton; brother-in-law, Donald Labbe and sister-in-law, Joan Labbe. The family would like to thank the staff of Clover Healthcare of Auburn for providing exceptional care, kindness and compassion to our mother over the years. As a result of the Coronavirus, a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

