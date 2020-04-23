Charges
Lewiston
- Zouhair Bouzrara, 58, of 230 Bartlett St., on warrants charging violating bail, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, 5:56 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Kashina Swasey, 24, of 126 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging assault, domestic assault and criminal mischief, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Union Street.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Dear Abby
Moving near family forces a choice between two sons
-
Horoscope
Libra: Surround yourself with those who inspire, motivate you
-
Football
Virtual clinics give football coaches a chance to discuss the sport
-
Sports
NCAA denies request to drop Division I sport minimum
-
New England Patriots
Patriots’ David Andrews ready after missing 2019 with blood clots