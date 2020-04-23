Charges

Lewiston

  • Zouhair Bouzrara, 58, of 230 Bartlett St., on warrants charging violating bail, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, 5:56 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

  • Kashina Swasey, 24, of 126 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging assault, domestic assault and criminal mischief, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Union Street.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles