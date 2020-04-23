BETHEL — Writing songs was a passion for Telstar eighth grader Lyndsy Stephenson well before the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the past few weeks, Stephenson has worked on a song called “Sunset Girl.”
On top of performing vocals, Stephenson sat in her room for five hours with just a piano and microphone. She said it took nearly five hours to record and produce the song.
”Sunset Girl” can be found on YouTube by searching lindsy anne//sunset girl.” Stephenson said in the future her songs will be available on Spotify also. Stephenson has two more songs on YouTube under “Lindsy Anne,” also.
She has been a part of many District 2 performances for both chorus and band.
Before she graduates high school, her goal is to learn how to play every instrument at school.
