Public service Installment No. 7 on what Fox viewers haven’t been told, or what they’ve heard as distorted propaganda, starts with a deadly serious matter.

What Fox commentators compared to the seasonal flu is actually the worst pandemic in a century, killing tens of thousands and threatening to wreck the economy. Non-Fox viewers wouldn’t have been hoodwinked by the likes of Sean Hannity sarcastically (“The sky is falling!”) encouraging Trump’s dismissal of what is now a national tragedy.

Our clueless leader claimed several weeks ago that he knew it was a pandemic all along. How have we gotten to the point where an American president tells such flat-out lies? And how many lives could have been saved if he had displayed the candor that we deserve from our leaders in tough times? Imagine Eisenhower or Reagan or George H.W. Bush or Obama being so blatantly dishonest and self-serving.

The Obama administration left behind a 69-page playbook on dealing with pandemics. I know Trump doesn’t like to read, but someone on his staff must have at least glanced at it. And he just encouraged protesters to “liberate” their states after telling governors to handle the crisis — with woefully inadequate medical supply help from the Trump administration.

Fox has been the most divisive force in American politics in its 23 years of existence, which suits the worst president in our history just fine.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Those words were uttered by our best president — Abraham Lincoln.

Dave Griffiths, Mechanic Falls

