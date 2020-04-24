The YMCA Fit Fest, the first race of the Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K series, has been postponed due to COVID-19, organizers announced Friday.

The race, which starts at Festival Plaza in Auburn, was scheduled for June 7. Organizers have not set a new date.

The date of the other two races in the series, Emily’s Run (July 19) and the L-A Bridge Run (August 23) have not been changed. The 2020 Triple Crown Committee plans to meet in mid-May to reassess the situation and consider registration refunds if necessary.

“Currently, the plan is to only move the date for the Fit Fest and have the other two events as their scheduled dates,” organizers said in a news release.

“If there is a situation where we have to cancel the YMCA Fit Fest, we would then at that time begin offering a refund minus the cost of a processing fee, or allow for a deferment into the 2021 event(s),” organizers said.

The committee is considering a number of options for hosting a single road race around the time of the Bridge Run, even if the series as a whole can not take place.

The Triple Crown annually attracts more than 2,000 runners to the Twin Cities. Proceeds from the race go to the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA, the Fletcher Foundation and the Bridge Run Foundation.

