Public Works departments in Lewiston and Auburn have made slight changes in operations to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

On April 13, Lewiston Public Works began new hours of operation at the solid waste facility at 424 River Road of 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Previously, the facility was open those hours every weekday and from 8 to 11:50 a.m. Saturdays.

Lewiston Public Works Director Megan Bates said it was to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Lewiston will still have its have its spring cleanup next week, April 27 to May 1, to collect brush and woody yard debris only during the regular residential curbside trash and recyclables schedule. Rules are:

Wood and tree waste that will not be collected includes tree stumps, regardless of size,, tree limbs larger than 12 inches in diameter, demolition wood, fencing, decking, and/or wood from construction/demolition projects.

Quantities are limited to one standard pickup truck load per residence.

Butt ends of wood must face the street.

Woody debris must be at curbside no later than April 26.

There will be one collection only.

To dispose of other waste, go to the city website at https://www.lewistonmaine.gov/204/Solid-Waste-Division.

Should any coronavirus restrictions be put in place this week, cleanup will be delayed.

Bagged leaves can be set out any time of year with acceptable curbside waste, according to Bates. City ordinance requires residents to place curbside waste in trash containers with lids. If they have more bagged leaves than containers they will be picked up with the normal collection.

Across the Androscoggin River, Auburn will not pickup bulky waste this year. Residents can leave TVs, monitors, computers, printers, florescent bulbs and brush at the Public Works Garage at 296 Gracelawn Road at no charge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Check-in required.

Auburn Public Works will also accept brush and tree limbs no larger than 12 inches in diameter that can fit into a chipper, but it will not accept leaves or stumps.

Auburn residents’ household trash and recyclables can be taken to the Maine Waste-to-Energy plant at 110 Goldthwaite Road at no charge. Bulky waste disposal is 5 cents per pound. Other items accepted for a fee include tires 16 inches or less, $3 to $6 each; residential air conditoners, refrigerators and freezers, $15 each; and residential 20-pound propane bottles, $3 each.

For information on Auburn hazardous waste disposal visit www.auburnmaine.gov/pages/government/public-works.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: