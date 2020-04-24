HALLOWELL — Maine’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) has announced the launch of the Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth ages 14 to 20 living in Maine. The Text Line can be reached at 207-515-8398 (TEXT). The Teen Text Support Line operates from noon to 10 p.m. each day and provides adolescents who may need additional mental health support with a safe space to talk with another young person. Staff providing support via the Teen Text Line are between ages 19 to 23.

“NAMI Maine is focused on providing mental health support to all Mainers,” says NAMI Maine CEO Jenna Mehnert. “We saw the need to create a mental health peer support teen text line and were able to launch this new resource.”

The Teen Text Line is not a crisis line. Anyone who believes they or someone they know could be in crisis should connect with the Maine Crisis Line via phone or text at 888-568-1112.

For more information on the Teen Text Support Line, visit www.namimaine.org/page/teentextline, or contact Mehnert at 207-907-0303 or [email protected].

