DEAR SUN SPOTS: My daughter sent me this information about Gowns4Good with a request that I find and donate her graduation gowns to this cause. I thought that others might also have used graduation gowns to put to good use.

For more information, https://www.gowns4good.net. This idea is a great one.

— Karen, no town

ANSWER: I think it’s a great idea too! People are donating their graduation gowns to repurpose them to protect health care workers as they battle COVID-19. The website states, “Graduation gowns are more effective than other PPE alternatives given their length, sleeves, and easy donning with zippered access.

“We are asking for all students (past and present) and institutions to donate their graduation gowns (new or used) to support those health care providers who are without proper protection.”

Medical facilities can also request gowns through the website. Cash donations are welcome to help offset shipping costs.

You can also contribute to this nonprofit simply by spreading the word about the cause on social media.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is an odd question, but with the virus and the need to help one another, we have a small trailer. If we needed to use it, we would have to have the wastewater emptied. We have never done that except at a campground. Are there any places to empty the waste in the Lewiston/Auburn area? Hopefully, we won’t need it, but we’re thinking ahead.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I think you should indeed be ready in case one of your family members gets sick and needs to self-isolate or you’re in the position to help someone who has been displaced and has nowhere else to go.

Last I knew, there is a dump station at 747 Minot Ave. in Auburn behind the Fastenal building. You may also want to call the town you live in to see if they can make a recommendation. Although town offices are closed to the public right now, employees are still taking calls so give that a try.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have tried for two days without success to get an answer from JC Penney as to where to return an online purchase for refund. Many people have said the same in the online comments. There are lengthy holds while being transferred. Help.

— Deidre, no town

ANSWER: Complete the returns or exchange form on your invoice and return it with the item. The address should be on the invoice.

If you no longer have the invoice, enclose a note with your name, address, phone number, and the approximate date of purchase with the item(s) and mail it to Columbus jcp.com facility, 5555 Scarborough Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, 43232-4730. You are responsible for any return postage.

If you still feel that you need to speak to someone in customer service, remember that being on hold is a sign of the times as many customer service representatives have been furloughed and others are working from home, getting used to new schedules and technology.

There’s not much that can be done except to exercise a great deal of patience. When I have to be on hold for long periods of time, I set my phone on speaker and find something to do while I’m waiting.

