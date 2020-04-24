FARMINGTON – Betty A. Houle, 95, a former resident of Jay, passed away, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington. She was born Oct. 12, 1924 in South Portland, the daughter of Guy Alexander and Marion (Grant) Alexander. Betty attended school in Farmington. She married Paul Smith in 1946 and they enjoyed 33 years together before his passing in 1979. She later married Roland Houle on July 9, 1982, he passed away July 31, 1989. Betty worked through the years at Livermore Shoe and G. H. Bass. As a child, she was an ear muff model for Chester Greenwood. She was a past resident of the Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335 Ladies Auxiliary, and past Maine State President of the VFW Auxiliary, also a member of Amvets Post 33 Auxiliary and George Bunton American Legion Post 10. Betty was a longtime volunteer at Togus VA Center.She is survived by her sons, Peter Smith and wife Joanie, Richard Smith all of Bodfish, Calif., Joe Smith and wife Marlene all of Mechanic Falls, daughters, Carol Driollet of Jemez Springs, N.M., Anna Sockbeson and husband Leon of Perry, Shelby Smith of Jemez Springs, N.M., Mary Smith Tobin of Williams, Ariz., Brenda Ackerman and husband Randy of Eustis, Patty Davis and husband Steve of Turner, Paula Guild of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Melinda Meyers and husband Ben of Auburn; Martin’s companion Marietta Kaprinay of Stratton; stepson, Gary Houle of Sangerville, stepdaughters, Debra Salsted and husband Paul of Morrisville, N.C., and Bonnie Alpander of Shapleigh; brother, Keith Alexander; 58 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; 29 boys and 29 girls; sisters, Tina Dupont and Barbara Davis and husband Bill. She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands, Paul Smith and Roland Houle; and her son, Martin Smith. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A service will be announced at a later date. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.If desired contributions may be made to:VFW Education Fund64 Jewell StreetJay, ME 04239

