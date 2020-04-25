I write in response after reading about the three anglers who spent the night in their vehicle after getting stuck on the Lincoln Pond Road in Parkertown Township (Sun Journal, April 17).

No doubt they traveled on the packed-down snow on the road which was a result after a season of snowmobile travel, then they sunk in a soft spot. Fortunately they showed some sense and stayed with their vehicle.

How much did that “rescue” cost? There was an Inland Fisheries and Wildlife plane and pilot involved in spotting the vehicle, a game warden and four Border Patrol officers who went in and winched the vehicle out, as well as Rangeley Fire and Police Departments and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office — all of whom started searching in the morning.

Certainly what those three people did lacked common sense and, in “rescues” like that, they should be made to pay for it.

Fern Bosse, Norway