100 Years Ago: 1920

The rooms now occupied by Conley and Poisson at the corner of Ash and Park streets are to be converted into a pool room, as soon as the firm moves into its new quarters the first of next month. Windows are to be cut into the Park street side of the building entirely changing the appearance of the corner.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Two incidents of malicious mischief were reported to Auburn police this morning — one of them involving the senseless destruction of an expensive window at the Elm Street Universalist Church. Franklin Prescott, caretaker at the church told headquarters at 8:56 am that someone had thrown a bottle through a large stained class window. Investigating Officer Roger Tremaine reported the thrown object was a small bottle with a paint-like substance inside. The value of the window was estimated at $200. Mrs. Everett B. Gilman of 38 Western Prom. told Sgt. Roger Ouellette at 9:07 am said that someone had thrown a messy substance at her window. Patrolman Roger Dumais reported the stuff looked like pie or some other type of pastry.

25 Years Ago: 1995

There will be a showing of the 1993 film “Paris Hill” at 7 p.m.on April 28 at the Paris Hill Baptist church. It is a re-creation of some of the events of the 1879 Centennial Celebration of the Town of Paris. All are invited and no admission will be charge.

