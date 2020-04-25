LITCHFIELD – Ty A. York, 51, of Litchfield, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 13, 1968 to parents, Dale Berry and Clayton York.Ty enjoyed fires, fishing, boating and most of all, his family. Ty loved everyone he met.He is survived by the love of his life, Hope; his four children, Joshua and his girlfriend, Ging, Sadie, Maggie and her boyfriend Joe, and Ivy. He is also survived by his mother, Dale and her husband Bob Berry; his stepfather, Gaten Lamontagne; siblings, Misty and husband Hama Hamaza, Ryan Lamontagne and his wife Amanda, and Shane York; as well as many close friends and extended family.He was loved by many and an inspiration to everyone he met.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

