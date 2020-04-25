Auburn

• Joshua Blackerby, 34, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and on a probation hold, 5:18 p.m. Friday at 115 Oak St.

• Jonathan Duprey, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 7:48 p.m. Friday on Northern Avenue Heights.

« Previous

filed under: