Auburn
• Joshua Blackerby, 34, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and on a probation hold, 5:18 p.m. Friday at 115 Oak St.
• Jonathan Duprey, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice, 7:48 p.m. Friday on Northern Avenue Heights.
