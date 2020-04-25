I write in response to the Sun Journal front page photo and story (April 21) about candidate Adrienne Bennett’s at-home virtual protest of Maine’s closed businesses.

Spoken like a real want-to-be politician — I’ll support you from the safety of my house, so go ahead and protest. How bad can it be?

Richard Hussey, Lewison

