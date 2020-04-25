Two bald eagles were involved in an altercation in Skowhegan that sent one to a rehabilitation facility Friday afternoon.

Game wardens and police officers use a plastic tote Friday to secure a bald eagle in Skowhegan before transporting it to Avian Haven to be treated for injuries. Photo submitted by Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said that Officer Isaac Wacome and Officer Josh York had responded to a report of eagles fighting, likely over territory, at 1:45 p.m. around Dartmouth Street. They worked to secure the injured eagle until game wardens arrived.

Using a plastic tote container, the officers and game warden were able to secure the eagle and brought it to Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center in Freedom. Diane Winn, a co-founder of Avian Haven, says that the animal is being treated at their facility and sustained several wounds. She noted many of the primary flight feathers on one wing were damaged in the altercation.

A short time after the eagle was rescued, Bucknam said that another injured eagle was found on Waterville Road, but flew off when people tried to intervene.

Game wardens and Skowhegan police officers work to secure a bald eagle Friday that was injured in an altercation with another eagle. Photo submitted by Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam

No humans were injured in the process. Bucknam said that he received a report later in the afternoon about residents seeing a cluster of 10 to 12 bald eagles sitting at a tree near the Kennebec River.

“I wonder if it’s because they got tired of the stay-at-home order,” Bucknam quipped. “The eagles got cooped up and had to let off some steam.”

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, skowhegan maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles